Eclipse2017

Use the Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Flickr Gallery to share your eclipse experience through imagery, video and artwork!
If you’re interested in NASA Eclipse and other Science information, sign up to receive an email newsletter “Weekly on Wednesdays.” Science starts with a question, and so does "Science WOW!" Each week kicks off with a science question with answer link. "Science WOW!" also highlights a NASA science education tool such as NASA apps, interactive games, 3-D printing templates, etc.
Many eclipse enthusiasts host parties in local community centers, museums, observatories, parks or open fields. Even your own backyard is a good place to throw a party. It is always a good idea to choose place that has access to shade and facilities. You may also want to check weather-related Web sites for forecasts of your area. If the clouds move in, don’t worry! You can always connect to NASA’s live streaming event.
Why not celebrate the eclipse by making your own 3D Printed Pinhole Projector in the shape of the USA and/or a US State?
As we admire the rarity of a total solar eclipse, many questions come to mind that not only occur to us now, but have puzzled eclipse watchers for thousands of years.
Observations of the Eclipse from the International Space Station
Please feel free to download maps, posters, fact sheet, safety bulletin and other materials for use in your communities and events. We appreciate it if you credit NASA