Eclipse2017

Why don't eclipses happen every new moon?

Because the new moon also has to happen at the point where the moon’s orbit crosses the ecliptic plane at one of its two orbital ‘nodes’.

Do animals really change their behavior during a total solar eclipse?

Yes. There have been many reports of birds and animals behaving in a confused or strange way as daylight turns to twilight in a matter of a few minutes.

How long will we continue to be able to see total eclipses of the sun?

The Moon’s orbit is growing larger by 1.5 inches per year. At this rate it will take about 600 million years for the last total solar eclipse to occur.

When was the first photograph of a total solar eclipse taken?

On July 28, 1851 by Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski