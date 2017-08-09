Eclipse2017

GET INVOLVED

Flickr Gallery

Use the Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Flickr Gallery to share your eclipse experience through imagery, video and artwork!

Enthusiastic for Science Beyond the 2017 Eclipse?

If you’re interested in NASA Eclipse and other Science information, sign up to receive an email newsletter “Weekly on Wednesdays.” Science starts with a question, and so does "Science WOW!" Each week kicks off with a science question with answer link. "Science WOW!" also highlights a NASA science education tool such as NASA apps, interactive games, 3-D printing templates, etc.

Planning Your Eclipse Party

Many eclipse enthusiasts host parties in local community centers, museums, observatories, parks or open fields. Even your own backyard is a good place to throw a party. It is always a good idea to choose place that has access to shade and facilities. You may also want to check weather-related Web sites for forecasts of your area. If the clouds move in, don’t worry! You can always connect to NASA’s live streaming event.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Damascus Library Solar Eclipse for Elementary Aged kids

Event Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Mid-America Science Museum - Mooned by the Sun

Event Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017

York County Library - Solar Eclipse Information and Solar Observing Training

Event Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017

College of Idaho - Total Solar Eclipse Planetarium Programs

Event Date:
Thursday, August 10, 2017 to Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Eclipse Across America! - Milwaukee Public Museum - 8/12/2017

Event Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017

Westerville Public Library - Getting Ready for the Solar Eclipse

Event Date: Monday, August 14, 2017

WHAT'S NEW

2D/3D Printable Pinhole Projectors

Why not celebrate the eclipse by making your own 3D Printed Pinhole Projector in the shape of the USA and/or a US State?

Eclipse Misconceptions

Humans have watched eclipses since before the dawn of written history, and during this long span of time our scientific understanding of the physical world has grown enormously. As a consequence, many of the older ideas we had about the causes and effects of total solar eclipses have been replaced by detailed physical explanations.

FAQ

As we admire the rarity of a total solar eclipse, many questions come to mind that not only occur to us now, but have puzzled eclipse watchers for thousands of years.

ISS Observations

Observations of the Eclipse from the International Space Station

Downloadables

Please feel free to download maps, posters, fact sheet, safety bulletin and other materials for use in your communities and events. We appreciate it if you credit NASA

 